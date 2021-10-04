Conditions laid for operating of weekly markets in SWGH

AMPATI, October 4 : In partial modification of his earlier order issued on September 17, 2021, in the interest of the general public and based on local situation, the Deputy Commissioner South West Garo Hills, has allowed weekly markets in the district to operate subject to the following conditions.

As per the order, all traders and vendors should display their COVID-19 vaccination status while selling their good and wear masks without fail and follow COVID appropriate behaviour; and temporary sheds/shops should maintain 2 metre distance from one to another.

All traders and buyers from outside the State are to adhere to entry protocols issued by Health & Family Welfare Department in its notification dated September 6, 2021.

The order also stated that sale of perishable goods, agriculture, horticulture and dairy products only will be allowed and no plastic, electronic goods, clothing and textiles including second hand clothes shall be allowed in the weekly markets.

The President/Secretary of respective Market Committees have been directed to oversee compliance of COVID-19 protocols in the weekly markets and any violation of health protocols would be dealt with as per the appropriate law.

IANS