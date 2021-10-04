Tynsong’s intervention sought on GH road repair

TURA, Oct 4: The GSMC from Pedaldoba in West Garo Hills on Monday sought that immediate repairs be carried out on the PWD road from Pedaldoba to Raksamgre via Photomati Village pointing out that the road which is crucial for the people of the area has been giving them immense problems especially during the rainy season.

The committee while highlighting the importance of the road sought the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on the matter. In their letter to Tynsong, the committee said, “The people of the region are using this road every day as it connects to Tikrikilla C&RD Block and Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division. The road is also connected with the Borjhora to Bajengdoba road”.

The committee added that due to the deplorable condition of the road, demands were made for its immediate repair on several occasions earlier in the past but there has been no action from the concerned authorities and no sanction for work has been made till date. Informing that the road is riddled with potholes which make travel impossible, it urged Tynsong to take up the matter at the earliest.