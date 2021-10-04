Regional panel members tour Assam-Meghalaya border areas

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: Members of the regional committees constituted by Assam and Meghalaya visited at least seven inter-state border areas of Kamrup and West Khasi Hills districts on Monday in accordance with the decisions taken at the chief-ministerial level meeting here in August.

The delegations were led by Assam border area development minister, Atul Bora and West Khasi Hills regional committee chairperson and Meghalaya PHE minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

The joint visit also comes as a follow-up to a meeting here on Sunday evening between the regional committees, formed by both the states following the chief-ministerial level meetings to find an amicable solution to the long pending border issues.

“As a part of the regional committee, inspected the disputed locations at Hahim, Athiabari, Salbari, Malchapara, Gamerimura, etc, areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border,” Cabinet minister Bora informed on Monday.

“We interacted with local residents, village heads, panchayat representatives and members of various local organisations to listen to their issues, opinions and suggestions,” Bora said.

“This is our first visit and I think it is a good beginning…we have come to know about communities living here, their ethnicity, etc, and some modalities prepared to ascertain on what basis the boundary demarcation will be done…we believe that this long-pending problem will be solved as both chief ministers have taken initiatives and shown political will,” he said.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had in the meeting here on August 6 stated that the way forward to an amicable solution would be guided primarily by five factors – historical facts, ethnicity of people, administrative convenience, consideration of sentiments/willingness of people and contiguity of land.

Speaking to mediapersons, Meghalaya minister Tongkhar said that members of the regional committees have come to the border areas “to see the ground reality”.

“We will submit our findings to both the state governments…but let me be clear that there has been no decision taken from this first visit…We will sit across the table and find a lasting solution,” he said.

Public representatives, Assam’s border protection and development department commissioner and secretary, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Kamrup and West Khasi Hills districts and senior officials were present during the visit.

Assam and Meghalaya have mutually agreed to find amicable solutions to disputes in six of the 12 areas of differences between the two states, which are “less complicated” in nature.

The six areas of differences are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra –falling under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills districts in Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts in Assam

Three regional committees, each headed by a Cabinet minister, have been constituted by both states, and the panels will submit reports, after making joint visits to all the six areas and mutual consultations.

Meghalaya has constituted regional committees for West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts while Assam has formed regional committees for Kamrup, Kamrup Metro and Cachar districts.

Each panel has five members each, also comprising bureaucrats.