Police wary of HNLC’s annual ‘tax’ drive from MLAs, MDCs

SHILLONG, Oct 3: HNLC’s recent demand note served on all elected representatives belonging to Khasi-Jaintia region, directing them to shell out annual “income tax” of Rs 10 lakh to its fund, led police to crackdown on the militants, lest it becomes a norm as in Nagaland.

Informed sources said that the August 13 raid at Cheristerfield Thangkhiew at his Mawlai residence owes largely to the idea of nipping in the bud the pernicious practice of collection of annual “income tax” from ministers and elected representatives.

Police claimed that it had “incontrovertible” evidence that the slain ex-HNLC general secretary was operating the extortion drive from his residence.

For the past few months politicians across political parties, MLAs MDCs, business persons and professional have been receiving extortion notes via WhatsApp from the HNLC (The Shillong Times has a copy in its possession). The victims have been specifically warned not to switch off their mobiles or to discontinue using the existing numbers. They have also been warned not to inform the police about the extortion note which is given the honourable title of “Income Tax.” Victims are told if they or their family members violate the instructions they will face due punishment which could even mean death.

The victims have been told that a particular member of the HNLC will contact them for further details about the modus operandi of how the amount is to be transferred. The signatory to the notice is one M. Rynjah, the self-styled finance secretary of the outfit.

On the side of the extortion note is an appeal which says: “Request the donators to return back this letterhead to the Party’s authorized collector. At the same time write with red pen the amount you paid and signature in this letter pad with your own handwriting to avoid double-serving of donation letter in a year.”

All who received the WhatsApp message said it came via a Bangladesh mobile phone number.

So far HNLC had been targeting business houses and traders of all descriptions. Many are known to have been obliging the extortionists.

As already reported some of the MLAs and MDCs have filed FIR. For obvious reasons, police are unwilling to disclose names of the complainant.

Additional Director General of Police I. Nongrang told this reporter that Police is aware of the extortion notes sent via WhatsApp. She said a few of the victims have submitted complaints and the police are working on it but would not like to elaborate.

A senior police official who did not wish to be named said, “The killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew without anticipating the consequences of such action has led to this chaos. Now the almost extinct HNLC is revived and the modus operandi of every insurgent outfit is to create panic by sending out extortion notes to different people. Out of 100 even if a few respond the HNLC can start recruiting and the youth who are jobless and aimless will veer towards it.”

The official also said, “As a trained force we should be using all our resources and human intelligence to identify the source of the WhatsApp messages from the IMEI number. A person many change the SIM Card but not the mobile phone. The numbers from where the messages were sent may be those of Bangladesh but the sender may be holed up at Dawki or Pynursla. Police are duty-bound to take serious note of the extortion notices even without receiving formal complaints from the victims. That much Intelligence we should have in the force.”

The official also said that since militancy has been on the wane much effort should have been invested in peace time policing such as strengthening intelligence gathering and training of personnel so that they are always action-ready.