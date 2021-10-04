Vice President to lay base for Shillong-Dawki road project

SHILLONG, Oct 3: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is scheduled to arrive in the state capital on Monday morning, will lay the foundation stone for upgradation of the Shillong-Dawki Road (NH-40) at a function to be held at the State Convention Centre at 11.30 am on Monday.

Later, the Vice President will attend a workshop on ‘Changing Role of North Eastern Council in Development of North Eastern Region’ to be held at the NEC Secretariat at 4 pm.

Naidu will also attend a cultural programme at Raj Bhavan followed by interaction with achievers at 5 pm.

An ensemble by Summersalt featuring traditional folk fusion music of the state and a special freedom song honouring Meghalaya’s brave hearts and unsung heroes will be the special attraction of the cultural programme.

This will be followed by glimpses of Meghalaya – a cultural kaleidoscope showcasing a mosaic of dance, music and traditional fashion of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities of the state and other tribes of the region by The Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Arts and Culture department.

The Vice President will spend the night at Raj Bhavan and will depart from Shillong on Tuesday morning.