Two injured as bike hits truck at Umdihar village

NONGPOH, Oct 4: Two persons were injured when the two-wheeler they were riding on hit a truck on Guwahati-Shillong 4-lane highway biker.

Both the biker and the pillion rider were injured after their scooty having registration number ML10 C 4221, had collided with a truck at Umdihar village on the National Highway-6 .

Police sources informed that the incident happened at around 3pm today when the scooty driven by one, Himanta Chettri of Saiden village with the pillion rider, Nicky Nongsiej hailing from Quinine village, collided with a truck on reaching Umdihar village. The injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital at Nongpoh for treatment.