UDP to name two more bypoll candidates soon

SHILLONG, Oct 3: The United Democratic Party is yet to finalise its candidates for the bye-election to Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats.

“We are likely to meet on Monday or Tuesday to finalise the party candidates for bye-elections to the two seats,” UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

He said that the party has authorised senior leaders to decide the list of candidates.

The UDP president also said that they will inform their Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) partner HSPDP once they finalise the names of the candidates.

The HSPDP has backed UDP candidate, Eugeneson Lyngdoh as the common candidate of the RDA for the Mawphlang bypoll.