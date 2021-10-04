Vice President lays foundation of Shillong-Dawki road project

SHILLONG: Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu today laid the foundation for the 1600 crore Shillong –Dawki road project in Shillong.

Naidu who had arrived in Shillong this morning, was received by Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma at Raj Bhawan.

Speaking at the foundation laying programme, Naidu stressed on the need to fastrack all the developmental activities in the region saying the North East region is dearer to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

Stating that India will join the league of top developed nations once these massive projects in the region and country are completed, the Vice president asked the local authorities to ensure that there is no delay in the completion of the road project.

The 64.21 kilometer road which will connect Shillong with Bangladesh is set to boost the trade and commerce between the two countries.

The road will have four laning of 8.3 kilometers and 368 metre long bridge with a 105 metres height will also be constructed which is the highest in the North East