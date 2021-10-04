Peace is prerequisite for NE’s development: Vice President

SHILLONG, Oct 4:Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu today said that the peace is the prerequisite for peace and development in the North Eastern region.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for the Shillong-Dawki road project in Shillong today, Vice president, for development, the region needs peace as peace is pre-requisite for progress of the region

Expressing his happiness that insurgency has come down in the region, he added that all must need to ensure that insurgency is put down by having dialogues with these groups and ensuring that they give up arms and join the peace process.

He said that aspects like development, health, employment opportunity and connectivity is vital to the people of the North Easter and all these developments were obstructed due to the dear of guns and insurgency .

The vice president also urged upon the people to utilize the peaceful atmosphere and create proper eco system for development of projects in a fast track manner