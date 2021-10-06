Assam model arrested in hit-and-run case

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: A former Miss India finalist and an accused in a hit-and-run case was arrested from a private hospital here on Wednesday after Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) doctors found “no serious or acute condition that warranted her to be admitted in the hospital”.

Rajkanya Baruah, a 29-year-old model, was granted bail in less than 24 hours after she ran over roadside PWD workers, while driving in an “inebriated” state in the Rukmininagar area here past midnight last Saturday.

Eight workers sustained serious injuries, while one of them had both his legs amputated at GMCH.

Police have booked her under Section 308 of IPC (for attempt to commit culpable homicide). Punishment under this section can be a jail term extending up to seven years.

Police said that doctors of the private hospital where she was admitted would also be questioned in regard to her admission in the ICU of the hospital when the medical board has found her fit to appear for police investigation.

Reportedly, her family members had earlier sought two weeks’ time to appear before the investigating officer as she was admitted to a private hospital.

After the chief minister’s intervention into the case following widespread outrage, the accused was asked to appear before the police on Tuesday but she did not turn up, citing medical reasons.

Subsequently, a six-member medical board, comprising senior doctors of GMCH, was constituted after a request by police. The board members visited GNRC, Dispur on Wednesday and examined the patient and all related documents.

According to a report of the medical board submitted to the GMCH superintendent, there was no serious or acute condition that warranted her to be admitted in a hospital.

“Various scores, APACHE and RTS (Revised Trauma Score), were applied to the clinical and biochemical reports which do not (deem) fit to keep her into an ICU set-up/ medical admission (CT brain and X-ray- cervical spine are normal limit). Blood investigations are within normal limits,” the GMCH doctors stated in the report.

“In view of the findings, she is fit to appear before the investigation officer for the needful and does not require any hospitalisation. In case of any medical emergency, she may visit the GMCH emergency department/OPD,” the report read.