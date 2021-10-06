Slain CrPF jawan gets road named after him

TURA, Oct 6: A CrPF jawan who lost his life in an encounter with Maoist Naxalite rebels back in 2018 in Jharkand has got a Garo Hills road named after him in honor of his brave sacrifice for his motherland.

The brave martyr- Late Utpal Rabha of the 209 COBRA Unit was killed on July 6, 2018 while in a gun battle with Maoist rebels at Karra and Kasrauli under Kuchai Police station of Saraikela-Karsawan in Jharkand. Rabha hailed from Thorikhapara Village under Bajengdoba Police Station of North Garo Hills.

In honor of his memory and to pay respect to the slain martyr, a programme was organized on Wednesday at his hometown by the 120 CRPF Battalion, Tura and the District Administration. The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner R P Marak and the district’s Superintendent of Police. During the programme, CRPF officials conducted Bharatya Salami as a mark of respect to the brave jawan by laying flowers at the cenoraph erected in his memory.

As part of the occasion, the existing road from Thorikhapara to Nibari PWD was named after the brave martyr as per the instruction given by the Meghalaya Chief Secretary. The road, henceforth, will be known as Utpal Rabha Road.