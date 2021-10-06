‘Change’ on mind, Ardent floats new political front

SHILLONG, Oct 5: Former HSPDP leader Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit aims to bring about a “change” in the political spectrum and governance in Meghalaya through the Voice of the People Party (VPP) – a new political front which he announced on Tuesday.

“In view of the present state of affairs in Meghalaya, the absence of political will and failures of existing political parties to live up to the expectation of people we have decided to float a new political party called Voice of the People Party,” Basaiawmoit, the president of the ad hoc body of VPP, told reporters.

Pointing out that the state government has failed on all fronts, he said that they cannot sit idle and turn a blind eye to the prevailing situation in the state.

Reminding that the state is inching towards its 50th year of statehood, he said that it is sad to see the state going down in every aspect.

Basaiawmoit asserted that the new party will bring change in the state and appealed the citizens to give them an opportunity to govern the state.

He said that voting for VPP would mean voting for change, good governance, strong and decisive leadership, peace and security, all round and inclusive development and unity.

“We believe that today we are giving a message of hope to the people of the state,” he added.

The VPP’s ad hoc body includes vice president Dr Kara H Shen, general secretary Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon, assistant general secretary cum spokesperson Dr Batskhem Myrboh, finance secretary Dr Peter Daniel S Khariong, organising secretary Winston Tony Lyngdoh and organising secretary in-charge Garo Hills Rocky Marak.