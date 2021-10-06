Upgrade intel: Rymbui to cops

SHILLONG, Oct 5: A day after the banned HNLC allegedly planted a crude improvised explosive device in Shillong, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui asked the police to improve its intelligence work.

“The police have to see how they can beef up intelligence, which they are already doing,” he said, refusing to admit that the bomb came to be planted because of an intelligence failure.

Questions were raised after the bomb scare whether the state government and the police focus only on sensitive areas.

Rymbui said he partially agrees that the police tend to focus on the sensitive areas, leaving out localities generally not targeted by subversive elements.

“The police have realised that they should ensure such incidents are prevented,” he said.

On the recent threat from the banned group to some politicians, Rymbui said it was the duty of the government and the police to provide security to each and every citizen.

But he refused to comment on whether the miscreants breached security in planting the bomb, particularly when it was detected on the day Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited Shillong.

Rymbui parroted the Centre’s stand that outlawed groups must shun violence and come to the table for talks within the ambit of the Constitution of India. “The government is clear that nothing can be resolved through confrontation,” he said when asked to comment on the HNLC carrying on illegal activities despite showing interest in peace talks.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad had on Monday defused a crude explosive device found in an abandoned bag placed in front of the office of the National People’s Party, triggering panic among the locals.

Rymbui said the police are taking the necessary steps in view of the threats made by the HNLC.

Commenting on the HNLC threat to political leaders, UDP MLA and Cabinet Minister, Kyrmen Shylla said that the outfit has no right to take anybody’s life and if they have issues they can always come for discussion as the government is open for talks.

“Yesterday if there would have been a blast it would have not only taken the lives of politicians but also the lives of people,” he said.

On the threat to politicians, he said, “I don’t know what to say but I feel this is an issue that can always be sorted through dialogues and not violence.”

Asked if he is troubled by such threats, Shylla said, “My only fear is the fear of losing election.”