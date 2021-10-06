CM sniffs politics in HNLC threat to NPP

SHILLONG, Oct 5: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma has sniffed a political overtone in the statement issued by banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) warning people against joining the National People’s Party (NPP).

“The statement seems to have come right before Lamphrang Blah (MDC) was scheduled to join the NPP and ahead of the bye-elections. One cannot completely rule out a political angle. All these are being examined,” Sangma told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Mawphlang on Tuesday.

The HNLC had on Monday issued a statement claiming responsibility for planting an explosive device outside the NPP office at Lachaumiere. The outfit had asked the NPP workers to resign from the party within a month and warned others against joining it.

“Is the HNLC scared that the NPP is growing from strength to strength?” Sangma asked, adding “such threats will not deter the party from coming out in full strength.”

He continued: “We are here to fight for our people. We should not be cowed down by these challenges,” the CM said and exuded confidence the NPP will fare well in the October 30 bye-elections.

A day after an abandoned bag containing an IED was found outside the NPP office, necessary orders have been given to the police to investigate the case and take action, Sangma said.

“We are not happy. We condemn this act,” he said.

The CM said the security aspect will be re-examined and if there is a need for deployment of additional forces to Shillong, the Police department will take care of it.

Asked about the HNLC’s extortion demands sent to the legislators and businessmen, he said the police have taken note of it and action will be initiated based on the evidence collected.

Deputy Chief Minister and NPP vice president, Prestone Tynsong slammed the HNLC for threatening the NPP workers.

“I am deeply concerned after reading media reports that the group is threatening our party leaders and workers. I question the timing of it,” Tynsong said.

He said some people are unhappy to see the NPP’s growth and its prospects of competing in the national politics. “There are many who don’t want this to happen,” Tynsong said.

He wondered why these people do not feel proud that the CM is the national president of the party.

“Don’t let the Thlen (mythical serpent) swallow our people (community). According to our forefathers, the Thlen is known to target only those within the indigenous community,” Tynsong said.

He said the threat issued by “some forces” has created panic among NPP leaders and workers.

“I would urge people to join the NPP and remain united for the growth and development of the people and the state,” he added.