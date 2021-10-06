Conrad belittles decaying Cong

SHILLONG, Oct 5: NPP national president, Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on its principal political rivals — Indian National Congress — describing it as “Delhi-based” party which was disintegrating throughout the country.

“The Congress party even at the national level only has a temporary president. Even after three years, they were not able to elect a leader. Who will lead the party when there is no leadership. It is for this reason that the Congress today is disintegrated,” Sangma said while speaking during a meeting to formally induct Congress MDC from Mawphlang, Lamphrang Blah which was held at Mawphlang.

Stating that the NPP may be a national party, Sangma said that the mindset is on the regional importance and regional issues of the state and region.

“This is the beauty of our party. NPP is a party which is based in the North East. This is the strength of the party,” NPP national president said.

Talking about the differences between former chief minister Mukul Sangma and MPCC president, Vincent H. Pala, NPP national vice president, Prestone Tynsong said that the Congress needs to knock the doors of Delhi to resolve the fight and differences between husband and wife.

“It is really pity that they (Mukul and Pala) will need to wait for a week only to get an appointment of the party president to resolve their differences,” Tynsong said.

Stating that the situation in the NPP is very different, NPP national vice president said that the national president will directly come to the houses if there are any differences among the leaders.

“The differences are resolved within an hour. This is a reflection of a national party where we rule on our own,” Tynsong said.

He said that the NPP is different as compared to the UDP, PDF, HSPDP or even the Congress and BJP.

“We are a party which got promotion last year with the recognition from the Election Commission to be the only national party from the North East. We are not a party which is based in Delhi,” Tynsong added.