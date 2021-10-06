Footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh files nomination to contest by-poll from Mawphlang LAC

SHILLONG, Oct 6: Indian Footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh today filed his nomination on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket for the forthcoming by-election from Mawphlang assembly constituency at the office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Shillong.

Lyngdoh is the son of late SK Sunn, the MLA from Mawphlang who passed away on September 10. A skilled footballer, Lyngdoh decided to step into his father’s shoes and joined politics based “on the voice and opinion of the people”.

He filed his nomination before MCS Malthus S. Sangma, who is the Returning Officer. Lyngdoh was accompanied by UDP leaders — Lahkmen Rymbui, Titos Chyne and Jemino Mawthoh, among others.

This is the beginning of my career in politics, Lyngdoh told media persons after filing his nomination. “It was the people’s choice that made me contest the election on a UDP ticket. I stand here because they wanted me here, irrespective of whatever is going on in the government,” he said.

When asked whether he would continue playing professional football, he said, “I don’t think I can juggle two professions at the same time. I want to focus on one profession and try to do my best.”

The UDP is fielding Ashahel D. Shira (former MLA and Sitting MDC from Batabari) in Rajabala and will support NPP candidate Pyniaid Syiem in Mawryngkneng assembly constituency.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said the party has endorsed the decision taken by the local leaders to extend their support to Pyniaid Syiem “because of different issues and development activities within the constituency.”

“Based on the circle-level decision, we will not be fielding any party candidate in Mawryngkneng and, we feel it would be appropriate for us to extend our support to Syiem,” Lyngdoh said.