SHILLONG, Oct 6: The East Garo Hills (EGH) District Police on Wednesday felicitated four youths from Nongchram for their act of bravery. They include — Sengrik D Sangma, Nilbath D Sangma, Walgrik M Momin and Jinjas D Marak.

The four recently rescued as many as 16 survivors from the accident site at Ringdi River on the fateful night when an MTC bus plunged into the River.