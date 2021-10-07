Congress candidate files nomination for Rajabala contest

TURA, Oct 7: Congress candidate and widow of Dr Azad Zaman, Hashina Yasmin Mondol filed her nomination papers on Thursday to contest from the Rajabala constituency which is going to the polls on October 30th.

The Congress candidate was accompanied by senior party leader and Rangsakona legislator Zenith M Sangma during filing of nomination in the office of the Returning officer C N Sangma.

She is the second aspirant, and the only woman candidate, to so far file nomination for the contest from Rajabala.

Earlier, on Wednesday, NPP candidate and former legislator Abdus Saleh, filed his nomination before the returning officer. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma accompanied Saleh to the Returning Officer’s office for the filing of nominations.

Meanwhile, sitting Congress MDC and former Rajabala MLA, Ashahel D Shira, who has stepped down from the Congress and joined the regional United Democratic Party (UDP) will be filing his nomination papers on Friday morning.