PSA Oxygen Plant launched in two GH districts

TURA, Oct 7: South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi on Thursday inaugurated the PSA Oxygen Generation Plant of 500 LPM at Ampati Civil Hospital in line with Prime Minister’s direction of boosting availability of oxygen to hospitals in the presence of various health officials from the district.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Chitturi requested the Hospital management to properly use and maintain the infrastructure as such infrastructure is easily acquired on most days but are left to rust when they are not in use.

Stressing on achieving the target of vaccinating majority of the population against COVID-19 before Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which are popularly celebrated festivals in the region, he sought support from other religious and also Church leaders to help dispel myths, rumours and misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccination, so that everyone can openly celebrate such festivals after achieving 100 percent vaccination.

Acknowledging the Government of India for building such essential infrastructure across the nation, in her keynote address, Dr. L. S. Marak, DMHO, South West Garo Hills, said that in the past, there were times when OTs had to be postponed due to unavailability of Oxygen cylinders but now that Oxygen Plants are set up at Hospital compounds, it will be helpful in delivering better Health Care services, which will save many lives.

Meanwhile, a similar oxygen generation plant was also inaugurated on the same day in East Garo Hills District at the Williamnagar Civil Hospital.