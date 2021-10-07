Hit-and-run case accused model remanded to cop custody

GUWAHATI:, Oct 7: A day after she was re-arrested in a hit-and-run case, Assam model and former Miss India finalist Rajkanya Baruah has been remanded by the chief judicial magistrate’s court here to a day’s police custody.

The court rejected her bail application and directed the police, which had sought five days’ custody, to cancel her driving licence.

Rajkanya was re-arrested from a private hospital here on Wednesday after Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) doctors found “no serious or acute condition that warranted her to be admitted in the hospital”.

The 29-year-old model was earlier granted bail in less than 24 hours after she ran over on-duty PWD workers, while driving in an “inebriated” state in the Rukmininagar area here past midnight last Friday.

Eight workers sustained serious injuries, while one of them had both his legs amputated at GMCH.

Reportedly, two cases under Section 308 of IPC (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 326 of IPC (for voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid) have been registered against Baruah.