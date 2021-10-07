SSLC exams 2022: Teachers’ body appeals for reduce syllabus

TURA, Oct 7: The Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers’ and Employees’ Association (GHDSTEA) on Thursday urged the State Government to reduce the syllabus for the ensuing Board Examinations scheduled to be held next year given that schools in the state were unable to conduct normal regular classes in view of the Covid-19 second wave.

In their appeal to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, the teachers pointed out that while online classes were conducted by the different schools, they were limited to students of urban areas as those from remote and rural areas were unable to attend the same properly in view of absence of cellular network, unavailability of mobile handsets besides many other problems.

“We would like to bring to your notice that some portions of the syllabus were reduced during the first wave also. The situation is not so different this time and would like to urge that the same be done this time as well keeping in view the welfare of the students,” the association said.

According to the association, failure to address the issue would result in low pass percentage as well as lead to drop outs among students and the need of the hour was to reduce the syllabus considering the plight of the students.