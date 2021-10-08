Garo Hills school dedicated to slain CRPF jawan

TURA, Oct 8: After a road in North Garo Hills was named after a CRPF jawan who sacrificed his life for the Nation while fighting Maoist terrorists in Jharkand, a school in South West Garo Hills was on Friday dedicated to another brave martyr who laid down his life in the same manner.

CRPF jawan Sugandha Koch was part of the 87 battalion returning after carrying out operations in the jungles of Bijapur in Chattisgarh when Maoist terrorists targeted their vehicle by triggering a huge IED blast leading to Koch’s death and injuring many others. The incident took place on September 3, 2005.

Koch hailed from Gandhi Para Village under Garobadha of South West Garo Hills.

On Friday, the Sugandha Koch Memorial Government LP School located at Koch’s native village was inaugurated by South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi in the presence of District SP Siddarth Kumar Ambedkar, a host of CRPF officials and family members of the slain martyr.

Earlier, the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries and family members paid homage to Koch for his brave sacrifice.