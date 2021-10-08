HNLC cadre who planted IED outside NPP office held

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The police arrested a member of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) who admitted to having planted the improvised explosive device (IED) in front of the office of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Shillong recently.

An official statement said based on reliable information, Ksankupar Kharkongor, who hails from Umphyrnai village, was apprehended from the Civil Hospital, Shillong on Wednesday at around 3:30 pm.

During interrogation, the person admitted to his role. He also said he is a member of the HNLC, the police said.

“Incriminating evidence has been seized from his possession. Investigation of the case is in progress to arrest the (other) accused persons involved in the crime,” the police said.

Meanwhile, a senior HNLC rebel, Emanual Suchiang, surrendered before the Additional Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills on Thursday morning.

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said Suchiang had joined the outfit in 2002 and was arrested in 2008 after which he was jailed under Meghalaya Preventive Detention Act. After his release, he returned to the organisation until surrendering on Thursday.

“We are happy that he has surrendered. According to preliminary investigation, he has a hand in the blasts at Star Cement factory and the Khliehriat Police Reserve,” Rymbui said.

The Home Minister said Suchiang surrendered as a result of the cooperation of public and his family and friends who convinced him to abjure the path of violence.

“I request all cadres to shun violence and return to the mainstream,” Rymbui said in an appeal to those who are still wielding the gun.

The National Investigation Agency is probing the Star Cement blast case. It will interrogate Suchiang to find out if others were also involved in the incident.

Reacting to the HNLC rebel’s arrest, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said, “The person has admitted he had placed the bomb (in front of the NPP office). Based on his statement, the investigation is getting intensified.”

“There are some more individuals involved not only in this case but also the last incident of bombing. They have also been traced,” the CM said.

He said the law and order situation is fine stating that the planting of the IED was an isolated incident. At the same time, he said, “We are not undermining the seriousness of the incident”.

Sangma said the Police department will do everything in its capacity to ensure the people responsible are nabbed and such incidents do not recur.

The CM also assured that the government would provide adequate security to ministers and candidates in the wake of the HNLC threat and added that they do not expect any kind of serious threat.

“We cannot take the challenge lightly but we are sure that the agencies and police are doing the right thing to normalise the situation,” he said.