Lone woman candidate files nomination for Rajabala seat

TURA, Oct 7: Hashina Yasmin Mondal, the first woman from the minority community in the plain belt region of Rajabala has filed her candidature for the October 30 bye-election.

Widow of former Congress legislator Azad Zaman, Mondal filed her nomination as the Congress candidate before Returning Officer Charmingstar N Sangma at Tura DC’s office on Thursday.

37-year-old Mondal is a Bachelor of Science and Education (B.Sc. B.Ed) from Gauhati University.

Friday is the last day for filing of nominations for Rajabala by-election and two aspirants, Congress MDC in GHADC Ashahel D Shira and BJP’s Kingstone B Marak, are slated to submit their papers.

Congress MDC Ashahel D Shira, who is a former legislator and had only four months ago won Batabari MDC seat of Rajabala for the Congress party has been peeved with the grand old party for sidelining him when it came to nomination of party ticket for the upcoming polls.

He has since joined the regional United Democratic Party (UDP) which is an ally of the NPP in the ruling MDA dispensation.

Significantly, party stalwarts Mukul Sangma and his sibling Zenith M Sangma did not make it to the nomination.

“Dr Mukul was busy in some personal matters but sent his wishes and also informed that he will be actively participating in the campaign. Even Zenith Sangma also informed us of his inability to attend due to pressing issues” said a Congressman, attempting to remove any creases that may appear.

Congress MDCs Cherak W Momin, Rinaldo K Sangma, Ferdinand D Shira, Alphonsus R Marak and Habibur Zaman accompanied Mondal during filing of her nomination.