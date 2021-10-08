Hek named in BJP national executive panel

SHILLONG, Oct 7: BJP senior leader, AL Hek who was unceremoniously axed from the Cabinet has now been appointed as member of the BJP national executive committee.

The national executive committee has 80 members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, former national presidents and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, floor leader in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal and national office bearers.

The national committee will have 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees (ex officio) which includes chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, leader of the legislative party in assemblies and councils, former CMs and former Dy CMs, national spokespersons, national morcha presidents, state presidents, state general secretaries and others.

M. Chuba Ao will remain in-charge of Meghalaya while former Arunachal CM, Tapir Gao and former Union minister Bijoya Chakraborty are other prominent appointees in different posts.