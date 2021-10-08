NPP candidate Blah says not worried by outfit’s threat

SHILLONG, Oct 7: National People’s Party (NPP) candidate from Mawphlang, Lamphrang Blah said he does not think the threat issued by the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will affect his bye-election prospects.

“I was surprised at the timing of the planting of the bomb outside the NPP office and the threat issued to the party members and supporters. Both happened just a day before I was supposed to be formally inducted into the party,” Blah told reporters after filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

“People have supported me as an MDC (Member of Development Council) for four straight terms, not because the party I represented but because of my personal relations with them,” he said.

He also said that so far none of his supporters has come forward to say s/he will not vote for him due to fear following the HNLC’s threat. The outfit had asked the NPP workers to resign from the party and warned others against joining it within a month.

Blah said he will talk to party leadership, including its national president and Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and national vice president and Deputy CM, Prestone Tynsong to try and remove the misconceptions of people against the party.

“No political party is perfect. The primary objective of all political parties is to serve the people,” the NPP candidate said.

He further stated that none can deny the achievements of the NPP-led government in the state.

“The allegations of corruption and lack of governance will always be there against the government. But this doesn’t mean whatever allegations the Opposition made are true,” he said.

Blah felt the voters will not be influenced by any sympathy. He admitted that he had deserted the Congress to become an MLA.

“I have chosen the NPP, for I have felt it will be able to do many good things for the overall development of my constituency,” he added.

NPP candidate from Mawryngkneng, Pyniaid Sing Syiem said it was unfortunate that the HNLC has issued a threat to politicians from Khasi-Jaintia Hills even though maximum of the cadres of the banned outfit were Khasis.

“I am of the view that they can resolve the problem only by way of dialogue and not by indulging in violence. Everything is possible with a positive intent and by taking the right steps,” Syiem said after filing his nomination on Thursday.

He asserted that if he is elected he will raise the issue to end all forms of insurgent activities by bringing the banned militant outfit to the peace table.

Ruling out any sympathy wave in the bypoll, the NPP candidate said he will try to bring development in the constituency and will ensure that each and every household gets access to potable water.