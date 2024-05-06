PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast vote as Gujarat goes to polls on Tuesday

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats and 5 assembly seats which will go to polls on Tuesday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will vote at 7.30 am at the Ranip polling booth while Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote at 9.15 am in Naranpura.

The BJP State President C.R. Patil will vote at 8.30 am in Naranpura while Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also vote at 8.30 am in Gandhinagar.

Around 50,788 voting booths have been set up across the state, with urban areas contributing 17,275 voting booths while rural regions have 33,513 booths.

At least 175 model voting centres have also been established to ensure an efficient poll process.

Furthermore, webcasting for 24,893 voting booths will provide real-time insights into the electoral proceedings, showcasing the democratic fervor and engagement of voters and candidates alike.

There are 266 candidates — 247 males and 19 females — in the fray which represent different political parties including Congress and the BJP.

The highest number of candidates (18) are in the Ahmedabad East while the Bardoli has the lowest (3) candidates in the fray.

Around 4,97,68,677 voters are expected to exercise their democratic rights, comprising 2,56,16,540 males and 2,41,50,603 females, along with 1,534 third-gender voters.

The Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency stands out with a notably compact voter turnout per booth, hosting 17,23,353 voters within its precincts. In contrast, the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, spanning 107 square kilometres, represents the smallest geographical gathering.

Navsari promises the largest congregation of voters with 22,23,550 citizens expected to cast their votes, while Kutch, sprawling across 21,354 square kilometres, showcases the vast expanse of electoral engagement in Gujarat.

Voters aged over 100 years contribute significantly to the electoral narrative with 10,036 registered voters, highlighting the inclusivity of the democratic process. Youth participation is also robust, with 12,20,438 voters aged 18-19 years actively shaping the electoral discourse.

The technical backbone of the elections includes 50,960 ballot units, 49,140 control units, and an equal number of VVPAT units, ensuring a comprehensive and secure voting environment.

Additionally, a reserve of 35 per cent VVPAT units, along with 50 per cent of ballot and control units, underscores the election authorities’ commitment to seamless electoral operations and contingencies.

In Ahmedabad, 2 Special Commissioners of Police, 2 Inspector General of Police (IGP), 1 Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), 15 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), 25 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 72 Police Inspector (PI), 220 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), 6358 Assistant Sub-Inspector/Head Constable/Police Constable (ASI/HC/PC), 4966 Home Guard (HG) and 11661 personnel have been deployed.

The constituencies include Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

Important candidates include Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Union Minister and former Gujarat Minister Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, State BJP Chief CR Paatil from Navsari.

IANS