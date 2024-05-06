Monday, May 6, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Bengal CM resorting to dirtiest form of politics: Governor

By: Agencies

Date:

“The more I am trying to stay out of politics, the more the Chief Minister is dragging me into it. But I will not tolerate high-handedness over the Raj Bhavan,” the Governor told mediapersons at the Kolkata airport after returning to the city from his three-day tour to his hometown Kerala.

The Governor also said that he is not withdrawing the words of praise he used for the Chief Minister earlier.

“I have been repeatedly saying that I do not understand politics. From the slanderous statements used by the Chief Minister against me and in the manner in which she is speaking, it is evident that her style of politics is extremely dirty. I will pray to God to protect her. But it seems that even God will not be able to protect her,” the Governor said.

However, the Governor did not refer to the molestation complaint filed with the police against him by a temporary staff at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

The complaint was filed on May 2, which the Governor denied vehemently on the same day, calling it a sinister motive to gain benefits during elections.

 

