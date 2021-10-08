Sit-in on Oct 13 over demand for cops’ suspension

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Ka Sur Ka Bri Hynniewtrep (KSKBH) will resume their agitation by holding a sit-in-demonstration on October 13 to pressurise the state government to suspend the three police officials allegedly involved in the encounter of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in August.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of various groups from Khasi and Jaintia Hills region, KSKBH general secretary, Marbud Dkhar said they will decide the venue of the peaceful agitation.

Dkhar said they were being forced to protest since the state government refused to listen to the voice of the people. “People of the state have lost faith in the NPP-led MDA Government,” Dkhar said.

He said that there was a hiatus in their agitation due to the sudden demise of their chairman and Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Phudmuri, Sylvester Kurbah.