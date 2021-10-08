94 fresh cases, one death

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The state on Thursday recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases while one more patient succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,413.
The active tally stands at 1,281 while 79,468 patients have recovered so far. There were 122 recoveries on the day.
54 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 32 in West Khasi Hills, three in Ri Bhoi, two in West Jaintia Hills and one each in East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

