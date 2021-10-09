Centre restricts export of syringes for 3 months

NEW DELHI, Oct 9: The Central government on Saturday put quantitative restrictions on export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake. The restrictions will be applied to just three categories of syringes for three months.

The Union Health Ministry has clarified that it is not an ‘export ban’ on any kind/type of syringes, it is only quantitative restriction on the export of certain type of specified syringes for limited duration of three months. Further, the syringes of denominations and types other than those mentioned above are not covered under quantitative restriction.

“With firm political commitment to vaccinate India’s last citizen, fulfilling the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ espoused by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Union government has put in place a quantitative restriction on export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake, “said a statement released by the Union Health Ministry.

The Central government has put the quantitative restriction on the export of 0.5 ml/1ml AD (auto-disable) syringes, 0.5/1/2/3 ml disposable syringes and 1/2/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

The Domestic Vaccine Manufacturers and Manufacturers of Syringes have played an important and critical role in the effective implementation of world’s largest Covid vaccination programme as India has administered nearly 94 crore vaccine doses till now and is nearing 100 crore dose mark.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 19,740 fresh Covid cases and 248 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 79,12,202 vaccine doses received in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage nears 94 crore mark as per provisional report till 7 a.m. on Saturday.

