Aaranyak signs MoU with IASST on academic, research cooperation

Guwahati, Oct 9: Premier biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak today signed a MoU for academic and research cooperation with Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) here.

The MoU was signed by Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and the CEO of Aaranyak and Dr Diganta Goswami, Registrar, IASST, in presence of Dr Ashis Kumar Mukherjee, Director, IASST.

This MoU will facilitate joint working of various research divisions of both the institutes to undertake multidisciplinary scientific research, education & outreach as well as human resource development for biodiversity conservation and environmental protection in North East India.

Aaranyak which has been working on research-based conservation of various wildlife species in the region since 1989, is recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Present on the occasion from IASST were Prof. N. Sen Sarma, Dr. Devasish Chowdhury, Associate Prof., Dr. Rajlakshmi Devi, Associate Prof., Dr. Lipi B. Mahanta, Associate Prof., Dr. Debajit Thakur, Associate Prof. and Dr. Dhruba Sharma, Deputy Registrar (Academic).

From Aaranyak, Senior scientists and heads of various division including Dr Dilip Chetry, Dr Bibhuti P. Lahkar, Mr Udayan Borthakur and Dr Partha J. Das were present during the occasion.