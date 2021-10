SHILLONG, Oct 9: Justice Ranjit Vasanrao More, a senior judge in the High Court of Meghalaya, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the same court with immediate effect from the date he assumes charge, an official statement issued by the Ministry of Law informed here on Saturday.

The outgoing Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Biswanath Somadder, on the other hand, will take charge as the new Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.