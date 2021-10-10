All shops in city to open today

SHILLONG, Oct 9: Conditional opening of all shops (essential and non-essential) are permitted today from 9 am to 8 pm, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo informed here on Saturday.

The notification came after request was made to the district administration and the recommendation of the Incident Commander and the Community COVID Management Team Meghalaya (CCMT), concerned.

The conditions following the permission of opening of all shops include, mandatory wearing of double-masks (3-ply plus cloth mask) or N-95 mask. Social distancing of at least two metre should be strictly maintained by all. Loitering and overcrowding in the market area/shop without any valid reasons is strictly prohibited.

The deputy commissioner said that the CCMTs will be responsible for ensuring absolute adherence to protocols.

Violators will be penalised which may also lead to closure of shop, she added.

State reports 81 new cases, 2 deaths

Meghalaya on Saturday reported 81 new cases

of COVID-19 while two more patients succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 1,417.

The active COVID tally now stands at 1,223 while 79,724 recovered so far with 182 new recoveries on Saturday.