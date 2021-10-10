Border residents protest joint survey

Nongpoh, Oct 9: Garo leaders from Iongkhuli and Maikhuli villages told the regional panels on border disputes for Ri Bhoi and Kamrup (Metro) districts on Saturday that they will not allow the land to go to Assam based on what a handful of non-tribals may say.

This is the first instance of a virtual protest by the border residents since Assam and Meghalaya constituted three regional committees each to solve their border disputes.

The villagers claimed the land belongs to Meghalaya since time immemorial.

The two regional committees visited villages such as Barapathar, Mawiong, Iongkhuli, Maikhuli, Pilangkata A, Pilangkata B, Patharkuchi, Pahamkynshoh and Khanapara to take the views and suggestions of the local residents.

Ringkumoni Marak, a women leader, and the headman of Iongkhuli village claimed the areas fall under Meghalaya and they cannot allow the land to be ceded to Assam.

They also said that there is no question of demarcating the boundary using the road as it was built long ago when the entire areas were under Meghalaya.

The regional committee of Meghalaya was headed by its chairman Prestone Tynsong who is also the state’s Deputy Chief Minister. He was accompanied by Minister Dasakhiatbha Lamare, MLAs Sosthenes Sohtun and Mayralborn Syiem besides officers from Ri Bhoi district administration and traditional heads.

The Assam committee was led by its chairman Pijush Hazarika, who is also a Minister. MLA Atul Bora, officials of the Kamrup (Metro) district administration and others accompanied him.

During a media briefing, Tynsong and Hazarika said the two states are committed to solving the disputes. They said they conducted the physical inspection to get the views and opinions of the locals.

Further, they said there should not be any confusion among people

