MTET held in state

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 9: The Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) was held on Saturday across the state for various teaching posts in lower and upper primary schools. The results are expected to be declared by December.
Above 90 per cent attendance of the candidates was recorded.
It was also informed that separate arrangements were also made for two COVID-19-positive, and blind candidates to appear for the exam.

