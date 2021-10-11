Bike rally marks Mental Health Day in SWGH

TURA, Oct 11: A Bike Rally organized by the District Mental Health Programme in association with District Legal Services Authority on Monday marked the observation of the World Mental Health Day at Betasing Bazar in South West Garo Hills.

Wearing “Mental Health Matters” imprinted on their tee-shirt, several bikers belonging to a group called South West Garo Hills Am∙beng Youth Riders collaborated with the district’s medical staff and rallied on their bikes, spreading public awareness on mental health along the areas of Kalaichar and Zikzak.

To mark the occasion themed “Mental health in an unequal world”, District Health Society of South West Garo Hills also organized free health camp at Betasing Farmer’s Market.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner A V D Shira, who worked mainly as judicial in-charge during her time in the state’s civil services, expressed her concern about untreated mental health wherein most of the cases that she encountered are young people who suffered mostly from depression.

Encouraging the youths present at the gathering to utilize their time productively and also to take care of their mental health while working towards spreading public awareness, she said that youths have to be selective while choosing friends and open up to those friends if they face any emotional or mental burden in cases where they do not feel comfortable talking to their parents.

Dr. L. S. Marak in her keynote speech called on the public to take responsibilities within their family by giving due care, timely treatment and necessary support, if any of their family members start developing mental health problems, which will also reduce clinically manifested individuals roaming around in public places, making them vulnerable to unsafe environment.

Meanwhile, Dr. M.K. Sangma who also spoke on the occasion invited anyone to freely walk in for counselling or dial 24×7 helpline number 9362749485, should they require any kind of counselling.