FIR filed over extortion, assault at Tura market

TURA, Oct 11: An FIR has been filed with the Officer in-charge of the Tura Police Station against unidentified miscreants for allegedly demanding money from one of the shops at the Tura Market and assaulting the owner for refusing to comply.

The FIR was filed on October 9 by the President of the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce, Wilver Greham Danggo.

According to the FIR, unidentified miscreants on October 8 entered an electrical shop owned by one, Arvind Prasad at New Council Building and demanded money in the name of the All Garo People’s Forum (AGPF). When the shop owner objected, he and the other staff were reportedly assaulted and threatened with dire consequences.

Informing that the CCTV footage of the whole incident is available in the shop, the association sought immediate action against the culprits while cautioning that it would be forced to shut down all shops in the entire market area if such incidents take place in the future.