New vision centre inaugurated in Nongpoh

NONGPOH, Oct 11: In an effort to reach to people living in other districts of Meghalaya, the Society for Promotion of Eye Care & Sight (SPECS) in collaboration with Operation EyeSight Universal (OEU) and Bansara Eye Care Centre (BECC) launched a new Vision Centre at Nongpoh today.

An inauguration program was held at Bansara Eye Care Nongpoh Vision Centre where Mr. R. B. Suting (Locality Head, Nongpoh), Mr Silvester Mynsong (Nongpoh Headman), Mr M. Khardunai (Secretary Nongpoh), Mr. Ronald Ranee (President, Nongpoh Youth Group), Mr. Emmanuel Benai Tanti (Program officer, Operation Eyesight Universal), Mrs. Roshna G. Basaiawmoit (Head of Projects & General Administration) and Mr. Aaron Basaiawmoit (Chief Executive Officer) & staff from Bansara Eye Care Centre attended the event.

Mrs. Roshna G. Basaiawmoit thanked the organization and people who were behind the launch of the Vision Centre as she went on to state that, “This is our 11th Vision centre in Meghalaya and the first Vision centre of Bansara Eye Care Centre launched in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Through our Vision centre, we have been able to provide eye care service for people living in rural areas making eye care service accessible for them”.

She further added, “We are thankful to our International donor Gulu Thadani Charitable Foundation for providing us support through our Project partner Operation Eyesight Universal (OEU) for setting up this new Vision Centre. We have been able to work closely with OEU in an effort to eliminate avoidable blindness in our state of Meghalaya”.