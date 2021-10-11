59 fresh cases, four deaths

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The state on Sunday recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases while four more succumbed to the viral infection taking the total death toll to 1,421.

The active tally stands at 1,152 while 79,850 have recovered so far including 125 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

34 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, ten in West Jaintia Hills, eight in West Khasi Hills, six in Ri Bhoi and one in North Garo Hills.