Two new units of ADE formed

TURA, Oct 11: Two new units of the ADE- the Rongara Regional Unit and the Raksamgre Regional Unit were on Monday approved by its Apex Committee President, Dalseng Bira Ch Momin.

The Rongara regional unit elected Xenyan D Sangma as President, Bappy D Marak as Vice President, Jenibirth A Sangma as Secretary, Chingseng R Marak as Assistant General Secretary, Jerry Bath R Marak as Publicity Secretary, Amosh D Sangma as Chief Organizing Secretary Jeny Jiang N Marak as Environment Secretary, Hanand S Sangma as Anti Corruption Secretary ande Edward M Sangma as Games and Sports Secretary besides 6 executive members.

On the other hand, the Raksamgre regional unit is to be led by Sebastine Sangma as President, Rikrak M. Marak as Vice President, Pollendro Marak as General Secretary, Namsrang Marak as Assistant General Secretary, Mark Sangma as Chief Organizing Secretary, Tengrak Marak as Art & Cultural Secretary and Apson Marak as Adviser besides 6 other executive members.