BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit by water canon, hospitalised

NEW DELHI, Oct 12: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was rushed to Safadarjung hospital after being hit by a water canon during a demonstration in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

“Manoj Tiwari sustained injuries near his neck and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital,” a source familiar with the North-East Delhi MP told IANS.

The incident took place on Tuesday during a demonstration by the BJP in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s official residence over the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) order restricting celebration of Chhath Puja in the national capital.

As per the fresh Covid-19 guidelines issued by the DDMA earlier this month, Chhath Puja celebrations in the city have been prohibited in public places and people have been advised to celebrate it in their homes.

Earlier, Tiwari had said that he would defy the DDMA’s orders to celebrate the most popular festival of Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“If opening of swimming pools in the capital have not led to a spike in Covid cases, how will Chhath Puja celebrations where people stand in water for a short while spread infection?” he asked.

“Kejriwal government can make the body temperature check mandatory for entry into Chhath Puja sites and also make it necessary to video record the celebrations. Nearly two crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi. Covid cases are at an all time low in Delhi,” he added.

“Chhath is celebrated hygienically and by maintaining social distancing as fasting women are not supposed to touch anyone. It can be celebrated while adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines,” the actor-turned-politician told IANS.

To garner support of the Purvanchal community, Tiwari has also started a ‘Rath Yatra’ (chariot procession) in Delhi.