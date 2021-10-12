64 fresh cases, two deaths

SHILLONG, Oct 11: The state on Monday recorded 64 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,423.

The active tally stands at 1,052 while 80,012 patients have recovered so far including 162 on the day recoveries.

41 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 16 in West Khasi Hills, two each in Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills and one each in East Jaintia Hills, South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.