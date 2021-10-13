DP Wahlang appointed as MeECL CMD

SHILLONG, Oct 12: Additional Chief Secretary, Donald P. Wahlang has been appointed as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

A notification issued by Commissioner and Secretary, Personnel & AR (A) department, R. Lyngdoh on Tuesday said that the Additional Chief Secretary has been placed at the disposal of the Power department for appointment as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited and its three subsidiaries — Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited (MPGCL), Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited (MPTCL) and Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MPDCL).

Wahlang will also function as Additional Chief Secretary, Home (Police) and Home (Political) departments with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.

Wahlang succeeds Rebecca V. Suchiang as the CMD of MeECL who was appointed as the Chief Secretary on September 30.