PDF not to partake in poll campaign

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) – an ally of the NPP-led MDA Government – has decided not to campaign for any candidate in the upcoming by-elections while another coalition partner HSPDP will campaign only for the Mawphlang bypoll in support of UDP candidate, Eugeneson Lyngdoh Mawphlang.

Talking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday, PDF president Banteidor Lyngdoh said, “We took a conscious decision not to get involved in the by-election. Let the parties that have put up candidates fight it out.”

According to him, the party leadership has decided to allow their supporters to choose their own candidate and vote accordingly.

Asked why the PDF did not set up any candidate, Lyngdoh said that it would have been futile since they only have one-and-half years left for the term to end.

Meanwhile, HSPDP president KP Pangniang said that the party has decided to support and campaign for the UDP candidate in Mawphlang. The UDP and HSPDP are partners in the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

“We have decided against campaigning for the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala by-elections since neither the UDP nor the RDA has put up candidates,” Pangniang said after the party’s CEC meeting on Tuesday.

The HSPDP president however said that there is a need to convene a meeting of the RDA to formulate steps for the election campaign in Mawphlang.