Launch of Special Postal Covers

Williamnagar, Oct 31: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday launched the special postal covers of Pa Togan N Sangma and Citrus Indica (Memang Narang) at Williamnagar in presence of Govt Chief Whip Marcuise Marak and MLA Saleng A Sangma, according to a Press release.

The postal cover was launched to mark the 75th year of Independence which is being observed as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Releasing the postal cover of the unsung freedom fighter of the State, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the special cover is a befitting tribute of the heroic legend from Garo Hills.

He also announced that the Govt will come up with a special financial support to create infrastructure to be dedicated in memory of Pa Togan Sangma at Chisolbibra, near Williamnagar in East Garo Hills.

Graduation of ASPIRE Meghalaya & Super 30 Programmes

In the same event, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma handed over graduation certificates to students of Aspire Meghalaya, a flagship initiative of Arts and Culture Department, Govt of Meghalaya funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India at Williamnagar.

Through Aspire Meghalaya, Shillong-based Avenues is conducting soft skill and communications training to students from across the State.

He also presented tablets and books to students of Super 30, an initiative of the District Administration of East Garo Hills. Super 30 programme selects top 30 students from the district and imparts them career based learning skills.

Distribution of cheques under FOCUS programme

At Williamnagar the CM also handed over cheques worth Rs. 9.65 Lakhs to farmers producers group under FOCUS, an initiative of the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency.

Speaking during the programme, he apprised the farmers that the Govt of Meghalaya will continue to support farmers and ensure that farmers welfare is accorded the top priority.