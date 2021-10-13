M’laya to harvest buckwheat by Dec: KN Kumar

SHILLONG, Oct 12: Buckwheat, a crop similar to wheat and used for baking bread, cakes etc., but without the hazards of gluten is now being grown in Meghalaya’s Umtong Village under Mawkynrew Block.

Speaking with The Shillong Times, Chairman of Farmer’s Commission KN Kumar said that buckwheat is being planted in six acres of farmer’s field and Meghalaya is expecting a harvest of three tonnes by December this year. “The farmer who has experimented with this crop is Teibor Mynsong with the active support of the Farmer’s Commission,” Kumar said.

Buckwheat is similar in size to wheat kernels but has a triangular shape and a hull that must be removed before eating. It is sold roasted or unroasted, or ground into flour. Nutritionists say buckwheat is a very useful source of fibre and also provides several valuable nutrients.

The name buckwheat is a misnomer, scientists say, because this plant is neither wheat nor even a grain but a seed and it is a wonderful option for people with celiac disease – allergy to gluten which is there in wheat.

In fact buckwheat offers far more fibre, vitamins and minerals than rice. Being high in fibre, nutritionists say it is also good for digestive health.

But what should delight many is that buckwheat plays a very crucial role in controlling blood sugar levels, nutritionists say. Being rich in proteins and flavonoids it reportedly helps people with type-2 diabetes to improve insulin resistance.

Studies also indicate that people who regularly eat buckwheat products have lower cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood glucose levels. Hence eating buckwheat instead of atta or maida, which are wheat products, could help manage these risk factors and reduce chances of cardiovascular disease.

With a growing period of just twelve weeks buckwheat allows farmers to plant a second summer crop after harvesting buckwheat and therefore increase their earnings.