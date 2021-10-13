Sensitization of legal issues at Sella Wari

TURA, Oct 13: A Legal Awareness Programme and Sensitization on Natural Resource Management for the residents of Asibra and neighbouring villages was held on Wednesday at popular picnic spot Sella Wari, near Tura.

Villages of Dalmagre, Gongronggre, Songkonggre, Wakantagre, Do’renggre, Sasatgre, Do’pananggre, Ringgi Songgital (Sela Wari area) also participated in the Awareness program which was organized by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Garo Hills, Tura in collaboration with the Soil and Water Conservation Department, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Speaking during the programme, District & Session Judge cum Chairperson, DLSA, Tura Dasha R Kharbteng enlightened the gathering about the services and provisions of the District Legal Services Authority in the district. She also informed that Legal Service Institutions in the district is providing Free Legal Aid to the people as directed by NALSA and urged especially those belonging to scheduled tribe and scheduled caste to claim and avail the opportunity provided by the Government for the benefit and welfare of everyone. Kharbteng also apprised the gathering of the free legal aid being given to women, children, differently abled persons, etc related to legal aspects.

Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills Tura M K Lyngdoh informed that as tribal lifestyle is different from those of mainland India, the Government of India since Independence has provided separate legal rights and status to the tribals to protect their rights.

Divisional Officer, Tura Soil and Water Conservation (T) Division C Ch Marak sensitized the people of the area on Natural Resource Management measures and methods needed to protect and safeguard the natural resource of the area.