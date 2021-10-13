Centre notifies appointment of 8 judges to Gauhati HC

GUWAHATI, Oct 13: The central government has notified the appointments of eight judges to the Gauhati High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, President of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following Advocates and Judicial Officers as Judges of High Court,” the department of justice-India posted on its official Twitter handle

Advocates Kakheto Sema, Devashis Baruah, Arun Dev Choudhury and judicial officers Malasri Nandi and Marli Vankung, have been appointed judges for Gauhati High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium had on September 1 recommended their names along with those appointed for Allahabad and Madras High Courts.

The department of jutice has also notified the appointments of three additional judges to Gauhati High Court. They are Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S Hukato Swu.

Court grants bail

Meanwhile, 14 persons who were arrested for posting “pro-Taliban posts” on social media after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, were recently granted bail by the Gauhati High Court and sessions court.

Assam Police had in August arrested 16 persons, for allegedly “supporting” Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on social media, and booked them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).