Govt charged with sitting on Umngi river issue

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The Opposition Congress has criticised the Meghalaya government for not heeding the issue of Umngi river encroaching into human habitations in Balat village of South West Khasi Hills, even after being suggested to share equal responsibility with the Brahmaputra Board in constructing the embankment in the river.

Informing about meeting Minister in charge of Water resources, Brolding Lyngdoh, and suggesting a meeting with the Brahmaputra Board and the Central Water Commission, Mawsynram MLA and Congress Spokesperson, HM Shangpliang, whose constituency areas Dangar and Lalpani are also affected in the process, said, “It was apparent that Central Water Commission had requested the state government to clarify on certain issues relating to this project which is more than Rs 100 crore and the government was sitting on those queries to the extent that the whole year that the project got was lapsed. This is serious”.

Stating that year after year, the river is washing away land in village after village, eroding churches, temples and marker areas, Shangpliang called for an initiative involving Brahmaputra Board and the state government sharing responsibility in constructing the embankment. “We are yet to see the light of the day,” he added.

“Again we have to go for field inspection to see which part the Brahmaputra Board will construct and which part the Central Water Commission is going to assist the state government with the construction and by the time we do that again this monsoon would have created havoc,” he stated, even as he pondered as to how much land would be washed away until a solution is constructed.

“I appeal the government and authorities concern to examine the matter and take up the concerns seriously,” he added.